Pennsylvania State

Vintage Nintendo games dropped at Pa. Goodwill net record $30K in auction

By Connor Lagore
PennLive.com
 12 days ago
You may want to rethink donating that pile of old junk you’ve hidden away in storage before you give it a proper appraisal. It might just end up netting you 30 racks of cash. Someone made that very mistake, not bothering to check the value of 27 vintage Nintendo cartridges...

Harrisburg, PA
Hanover, PA
Pennsylvania State
#Nintendo Games#Auction#New Nintendo#Vintage Nintendo#Goodwill Keyston Area#American#Shopgoodwill Com#Metal Gear#Bad News Baseball
