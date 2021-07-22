Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rosie O’Donnell addresses her infamous spoiling of ‘Fight Club’

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosie O’Donnell has addressed her infamous spoiling of the ending of Fight Club during an episode of The Rosie O’Donnell show. The spoiler came in an episode from 1999 when the film, directed by David Fincher, was just newly released in cinemas. O’Donnell gave away the film’s famous ending at...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Fincher
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Courtney Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight Club#Television#Dvd#Fight Club#The Jess Cagle Show#Sirus Xm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reflects on Heated Interview With 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck

Not every celebrity had a great time on Rosie O'Donnell's daytime talk show. In 1999, O'Donnell clashed with future Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck on gun laws. O'Donnell recalled the contentious interview as the first time she "challenged" a celebrity who visited her show. At the time Selleck visited The Rosie O'Donnell Show, he had recently starred on a short-lived CBS sitcom called The Closer and in the movie The Love Letter.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Rosie O’Donnell May Be Back With A New Talk Show

Actress Rosie O’Donnell might be reviving her talk show. Rosie had her own talk show from 1996 to 2002, aptly named The Rosie O’Donnell Show. She is also best known for the movies Sleepless in Seattle, The Flintstones, Harriet the Spy, and more. These days, she hasn’t been as active in the acting world but all that could change!
TV & VideosPopculture

'The View': Rosie O'Donnell Reacts to Meghan McCain's Kathy Griffin Rant

Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out after Meghan McCain launched an attack on Kathy Griffin. McCain's comments, which made clear she was not a fan of the comedian, were made during Monday's episode of The View and immediately sparked backlash online, as the remarks came just hours after Griffin revealed she'd recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and was set to undergo surgery that same day.
TV & VideosPopculture

Rosie O'Donnell Teases Return of Her Daytime Talk Show

Rosie O'Donnell talked about the idea of returning to the daytime talk show world, revealing that she was asked to come back. O'Donnell, 59, is a little apprehensive about the idea though, noting that she has not kept up with the current crop of celebrities, so it might be hard for her to interview them. The comedian's The Rosie O'Donnell Show aired on NBC stations from 1996 to 2002.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Rosie O’Donnell Recalls Confronting Harvey Weinstein About M. Night Shyamalan Film ‘Wide Awake’

When the director told O'Donnell that Weinstein wanted to recut the film, O'Donnell joined the pair on a conference call to defend Shyamalan's work. While 1999’s The Sixth Sense is rightly regarded as the film that launched M. Night Shyamalan’s career — his latest, Old, opens July 23 — the India-born, Philadelphia-raised director had made two features before it.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Rosie O’Donnell to Appear in Amazon’s Upcoming ‘A League of Their Own’ Series

Rosie O’Donnell will make a guest appearance in Amazon’s upcoming A League of Their Own, a spinoff of the movie that made her famous. The comedian and actress starred as Doris Murphy in Penny Marshall’s 1992 sports comedy-drama. It was O’Donnell’s first film role and helped catapult her to mainstream success after working several years as a standup comedian. Now she is set to return to where it all began.
CelebritiesWNEM

People in the '90s: Rosie O'Donnell

Exactly 25 years ago, came The Rosie O'Donnell Show. Before signing on, comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell had insisted upon "no trash" and promised to create a safe space for both kids at home after school and celebrities on the talk show circuit promoting movies. The original "Queen of Nice" (Ellen wasn't the first) joins us to talk about her favorite guests on the show, moments she’d do differently today, the day she was handed a check for $25 million, that Oscar night she was mistaken for Kathy Bates, and if she’ll ever bring her show back. (And, obviously, we discuss Tom Cruise and Madonna.)
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Disney Makes a “Fight Club” Reference in New Series

Two things definitely don’t go together: Disney and David Fincher. Nonetheless, the House Mouse just snuck a sneaky reference to one of the most hailed movies of all time in their new series on Disney+. Monsters At Work, an original series on Disney+, is one of the newest shows Disney...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Rosie O'Donnell says she's been asked to revive The Rosie O'Donnell Show, but she's not interested

"I feel like for me, it was really of a time," O'Donnell says in this week's episode of People in the 90s. "The time to start a new show for TV now with the social delivery platforms that they have is not a 60-year-old woman. You have to be younger and have the fight in you and be on the cutting edge. So I don't think that I would do it again. Although my career has been so unpredictable that you never know what will happen," she continued, adding, "I think that the time is past for that for me."
Moviesmxdwn.com

Rosie O’Donnell Laces up Again, Cast in ‘A League of Their Own’ Reboot at Amazon Prime Video

Rosie O’Donnell (Sleepless in Seattle) is stepping up to bat once again as she’s been cast in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming television reboot of A League of Their Own, the 1992 film that marked her screen debut. Returning to the film that served as her breakout role in Hollywood, O’Donnell confirmed she would make an appearance in the series on the Wednesday episode of the podcast, “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino”, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.
MoviesCollider

Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' Adds Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, and Troy Metcalf

Director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, a period drama set in the Golden Age of Hollywood, has added three new cast members, per Deadline. Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, and Troy Metcalf will join a sprawling ensemble led by Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Robbie and Pitt previously collaborated on another partially fictional...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Gets Emotional Revealing Her Son Is Bullied For Wearing Dresses

Megan Fox tries her best to protect her children from the world but sometimes, it’s a struggle. The “Jennifer’s Body” actor got emotional during an InStyle magazine interview published this week in which she talked about the “mean, awful people and cruel people” that come after her three children. The...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

James Brolin Upset With Barbra Steisand Over Her Refusal To Socialize Post-Pandemic?

Are Barbra Streisand and James Brolin fighting over the singer’s reluctance to join the post-COVID world? One tabloid seems to think so. Gossip Cop investigates. As the world opens up after a year and a half locked inside, OK! is reporting the transition has been tough on Brolin and Streisand’s marriage. “Now that LA’s opened up again, James is making up for lost time,” an unnamed inside source said. “He’s seeing friends nonstop and doing fun stuff, but Barbra rarely joins him. It’s frustrating.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Best Life

Megan Fox Just Made a Rare Comment Defending Her Son for Wearing Dresses

Megan Fox shares three sons with her ex Brian Austin Green—eight-year-old Noah Green, seven-year-old Bodhi Green, and four-year-old Journey Green—and just like any parent, she is constantly worrying about being the best mom to her kids, while also dealing with the scrutiny of being in the public eye. In a new interview with InStyle, Fox got candid about facing "so much judgment," noting people will ask her, "Where are your kids?" when she's out and about. "You don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I'm supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids," she said. "They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don't want them photographed and they don't come with me." One reason Fox is so protective of her kids is because her oldest son, Noah, has been bullied in the past for wearing dresses. In her InStyle interview, she made a rare comment in his defense. Read on to see what she had to say.
Family Relationshipspurewow.com

12 Children That Look Just Like Their Celebrity Parents

When a couple welcomes a child into the world, one of the first things people look at is the baby’s characteristics to determine which parent has the stronger genes. This is especially true for celebrities and their kids. Fans can't seem to get enough of the fact that Ava Phillipe is practically the spitting image of mom, Reese Witherspoon, and Suri Cruise is a mini-me of her mother, Katie Holmes.﻿

Comments / 0

Community Policy