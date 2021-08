A 15-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly quadruple shooting over the weekend is behind bars after his mother turned him in to police, Louisiana authorities say. New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced an arrest Monday in the shooting that killed another 15-year-old and injured three others, including two 16-year-olds. The incident unfolded early Sunday just hours after five people were shot on Bourbon Street, marking another weekend of “senseless violence” in the Big Easy, Ferguson said at a news conference.