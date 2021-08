We need to worry about the steadily building tension that, with no brakes, will lead us to widespread civil violence. Just after the MAGA-mob assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, police arrested an Alabama man whose truck was parked nearby. In the truck were hundreds of rounds of ammunition, five illegal firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, a large capacity magazine and napalm-filled Molotov cocktails. The previous evening an unidentified person planted pipe bombs by the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican parties, and remains at large. Again, law enforcement acted in the nick of time.