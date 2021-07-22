Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you

By Ed Payne
Kait 8
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones. Beginning Aug. 2, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings. “... Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Gray News#Wea#Gray Media Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Technology
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
NWS
Related
King County, WAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King, Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: King; Snohomish The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Snohomish County in west central Washington Northeastern King County in west central Washington * Until 545 PM PDT * At 511 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Snoqualmie Pass, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Snohomish and northeastern King Counties, and will cross US-2 east of Skykomish at 515 to 525 PM. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
EnvironmentLincoln Courier

New thunderstorm severity included in NWS warnings

Severe thunderstorms are not all equal but the National Weather Service is changing the way the weather threat is communicated. Three new categories are being created to alert the public to the severity and potential impact of an approaching storm. The new warnings will be similar to the current tornado...
EnvironmentKeene Sentinel

Alerts for destructive thunderstorms to appear on your phone

Before a violent thunderstorm complex unleashed winds up to nearly 140 mph in Iowa last August, many residents had no idea it was coming. It was the most costly thunderstorm disaster in U.S. history, but severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the National Weather Service did not sound on smartphones like they do for tornadoes and severe flash floods.
EnvironmentWTOP

New ‘destructive’ thunderstorm warning will trigger phone emergency alert

A new category of wireless emergency alerts should only startle you every-so-often, but the National Weather Service wants you to be aware when severe thunderstorms capable of severe damage are near your location. “These wireless alerts could be lifesaving,’ said WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine. “They’re reserved for potentially life-threatening...
EnvironmentGovernment Technology

New Cellphone System Sends Alerts for Severe Thunderstorms

(TNS) — A collaboration of the federal government and cellphone service providers has created a warning mechanism to alert communities of approaching destructive thunderstorms — like the derecho of June 2012. "Hopefully, it's technology that the National Weather Service will not have to use a lot," said Tim Thomas, who...
Environmentcwbradio.com

National Weather Service Expanding Emergency Alerts Issued on Mobile Phones

(Gray News) The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones. Beginning Aug. 2, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings. “Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’ will activate...
Union County, ORweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 18:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Union County in northeastern Oregon * Until 715 PM PDT. * At 622 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Union, or 11 miles south of La Grande, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters and doppler radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include La Grande, Union, Island City and Cove. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy