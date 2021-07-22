Delaware Calls On Local Governments To Join Proposed Settlement That Could Bring $100 Million To Fight Opioid Addiction

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) –Delaware is calling on its local governments to join a proposed settlement that could bring $100 million to fight opioid addiction. Delaware’s attorney general was joined by families of people affected by substance use disorder.

The proposed nationwide $26 billion settlement is with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, as well as three distributors of opioid painkillers.

The money comes at a time when Delaware is seeing a record number of opioid overdose deaths.

Local governments have five months to sign on the deal.