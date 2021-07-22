Ripple Effect Explains How Battlefield 2042's Portal Works And Coding For Newbies

The Battlefield series has been around for nearly 20 years, and with that comes an incredible history, and the newest announcement plays tribute to that. Battlefield Portal is a new sandbox custom mode where you can mix content from not only Battlefield 2042, but also 3 of the most popular Battlefield games. Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. Mixing and matching maps, weapons, vehicles and more from all 4 games. Beyond that, you will also be able to use the classes from those three games, even though Battlefield 2042 does not use a class system. All classes, and factions return.