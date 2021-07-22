Phoenix officer accused of fatally shooting Ryan Whitaker to be terminated
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is planning to fire an officer accused of shooting and killing an Ahwatukee man back in May 2020. Police officers had come to 40-year-old Ryan Whitaker's apartment after neighbors had called 911 to report a domestic dispute last year. Body camera footage showed Whitaker step out of his apartment with a gun, and officers fatally shot him seconds later.www.fox10phoenix.com
