Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix officer accused of fatally shooting Ryan Whitaker to be terminated

By Justin Lum
fox10phoenix.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is planning to fire an officer accused of shooting and killing an Ahwatukee man back in May 2020. Police officers had come to 40-year-old Ryan Whitaker's apartment after neighbors had called 911 to report a domestic dispute last year. Body camera footage showed Whitaker step out of his apartment with a gun, and officers fatally shot him seconds later.

