Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Finishing rehab from back surgery
Lawrence has been placed on the PUP list for the start of training camp after undergoing back surgery this offseason, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. It was the third back surgery of Lawrence's career, but coach Mike McCarthy says it was "more of a cleanup" and suggested the defensive end should be ready to practice soon. Lawrence has recorded only 11.5 sacks in 32 games the past two seasons, down from 25 sacks in 32 games over the previous two years (2017-18), despite ostensibly still being in his prime (he turned 29 in April). Part of the issue is a lack of pass-rush help, which the Cowboys haven't done much to address.www.cbssports.com
