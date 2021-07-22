Cancel
Columbus City Schools to require masks for all students, staff this fall

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus City Schools announced Thursday masks will be required for all students, staff, and visitors to start the new school year. In an update Thursday, the district said the masks will be required in school buildings and on buses based on recommendations from The American Academy of Pediatrics, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in consultation with Columbus Public Health.

