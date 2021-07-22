Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Beach Volleyball Player Gets Emotional After Testing Positive for COVID in Tokyo: 'This Is a Nightmare'

By Maria Pasquini
Posted by 
People
People
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeach volleyball player Markéta Sluková-Nausch has become the fifth member of the Czech Olympic team to test positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo. News of her positive test result was announced on Thursday as the Czech Olympic Committee shared that it had launched an investigation into the outbreak of cases, according to CNN. Her husband, coach Simon Nausch, also tested positive.

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

118K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Volleyball#Covid#Positive Test#Covid#Cnn#Olympian#Usa Today#Reuters#Czech#The Associated Press#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
FIFAPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: USWNT Legend Julie Foudy Has Bold Warning for Team’s Competitors, Critics

A former soccer player for the United States Women’s Team had some words for opposing competitors at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. For those who need some context, Julie Foudy is a retired American soccer player. She was a star midfielder on the United States Women’s national soccer team from 1988 to 2004. During her own time in the Olympics, she won two gold medals and was also a two0-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. S.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo Olympics: Two athletes test COVID positive

Tokyo [Japan], July 22 (ANI): Twelve new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday were reported by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games' organizing committee, which includes two athletes residing in the Olympics village. A total of 87 people associated with the Games have so far tested positive for the virus in Tokyo...
Sportswhbl.com

FOCUS ON-Beach volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Focus on beach volleyball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. * Each team consists of two players competing on a sand court measuring 16m x 8m. The net is 2.43m high for men and 2.24m for women. * Games are best of three sets, with a two-point advantage needed...
SportsPosted by
WOKV

US gymnast Jade Carey wins gold in floor exercise final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — American gymnast Jade Carey won the gold medal in the women’s floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. According to USA Gymnastics, the 21-year-old Carey, who qualified for Team USA as an individual, finished in first place with a score of 14.366. Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari won silver with a 14.2 score, while Japan’s Mai Murakami and Angelina Melnikova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, tied for bronze with a 14.166 score.
SportsPosted by
Daily News

Fallen Olympic runner helps rival after they both trip close to finish line

American Isaiah Jewett was about to clinch second place in the men’s 800 meters at the Tokyo Olympics when the unthinkable happened. He became entangled with Botswana’s Nijel Amos, and the two collapsed on the track. Jewett had been about to lunge for the finish line. “I just felt like when I was starting to lift, somebody hit the back of my heel and that caused me to fall,” Jewett told USA ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy