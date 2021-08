DEEPWATER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man is back in jail after violating a domestic violence petition. According to a Fayette County deputy, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, this deputy was dispatch to a home on Boonesborough Rd in Deepwater for a domestic in progress. Once the deputy arrived on the scene, Tyler Schoolcraft exited the house from the front door screaming and being belligerent. As the deputy left his cruiser, Schoolcraft began screaming and yelling, asking if he was going to jail. The deputy said yes due to an active domestic violence petition against him.