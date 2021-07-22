Cancel
Agriculture

Four brands of organic carrots recalled nationwide. They might have salmonella

By David J. Neal
Bradenton Herald
 12 days ago

Internal testing at Grimmway Farms told the company that several lots of organic carrots might be contaminated with salmonella, igniting a recall on Wednesday. And it might just be the first of several recalls involving organic carrots. As far as the carrots you might have bought in stores, this recall...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

#Salmonella#Organic Food#Organic Products#Cal Organic#Grimmway Farms#Sp#Cdc#Americans#Organic Cut#Peeled Baby Carrots#Organic Petite Carrots#Shredded Carrots#Eastern
