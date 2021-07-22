No major injuries following single-vehicle crash into Taco Bell
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single-vehicle crash occurred Thursday at the Taco Bell off Grand Central Avenue, causing structural damage to the building. According to the Vienna Police Department, an elderly man was parking his car, with another passenger inside, when his foot got stuck on the gas pedal. This caused the car to go through Taco Bell. There was no one inside the dining room of Taco Bell when the crash occurred.www.wtap.com
