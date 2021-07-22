Cancel
Vienna, WV

No major injuries following single-vehicle crash into Taco Bell

By Samantha Cavalli
WTAP
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single-vehicle crash occurred Thursday at the Taco Bell off Grand Central Avenue, causing structural damage to the building. According to the Vienna Police Department, an elderly man was parking his car, with another passenger inside, when his foot got stuck on the gas pedal. This caused the car to go through Taco Bell. There was no one inside the dining room of Taco Bell when the crash occurred.

