What to watch Thursday night, Friday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

We’re down to the final four as Team USA battles Australia and France and Slovenia meet with the winners advancing to play each other in the gold medal game!. Team USA relied on a few familiar faces in their 95-81 victory over Spain. Kevin Durant scored 29 points and added four assists and three steals, while Jayson Tatum scored 13 points in 18 minutes as the United States improved to 3-1 at the 2021 Summer Olympics. Their reward for a job well done? A date with undefeated Australia. Led by an 18-point performance by Patty Mills, the Aussies convincingly defeated Argentina 97-59 to advance to the semifinals. Both teams have gold on their minds, but only one squad will advance to the next round.