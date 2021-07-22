Get Your Fried Dough Fix This Weekend at Southington’s Italian Festival

I'm a dedicated dog owner. Mrs Large and I have a one year old Chihuahua named RayRay. He weighs around 5 pounds, so he definitely falls into the pocket pet category. Because of his size and being housebroken, I sometimes have the privilege of bringing him to work with me. He's become sort of the mascot around here. He won't be replacing the i95 Moose in the near future, don't worry, he's kind of shy when it comes to meeting the public. The Moose is much better at that.