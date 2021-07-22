Get Your Fried Dough Fix This Weekend at Southington’s Italian Festival
If you've read some of the articles that I've written over the years, you know my love for food, fairs, and local festivals. One of my favorite local events here in Connecticut is Waterbury's Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Feast. It was last weekend and I missed it this year. Just as we were about to head over to Highland Avenue this past Saturday, thunderstorms moved in and crushed my dream of swimming in the sauce of OLMC's gorgeous, infamous fried dough. Damn you Mother Nature.i95rock.com
