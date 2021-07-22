Cancel
i95 ROCK

Get Your Fried Dough Fix This Weekend at Southington's Italian Festival

By Large Dave
i95 ROCK
i95 ROCK
 12 days ago
If you've read some of the articles that I've written over the years, you know my love for food, fairs, and local festivals. One of my favorite local events here in Connecticut is Waterbury's Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Feast. It was last weekend and I missed it this year. Just as we were about to head over to Highland Avenue this past Saturday, thunderstorms moved in and crushed my dream of swimming in the sauce of OLMC's gorgeous, infamous fried dough. Damn you Mother Nature.

i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Outdoor Mountaintop Mass To Be Held At Waterbury’s Holyland USA

Everyone in Connecticut knows Waterbury's two most prominent landmarks: The 240 foot Seth Thomas Company Union Station Clock Tower and the beautiful steel & LED illuminated cross that sits atop Holyland USA. Both offer sweeping views of Waterbury and the Naugatuck Valley, and occasionally, Waterbury opens them up for the public to enjoy.
i95 ROCK

Danbury’s New City Center Café Now Open for Business on West Street

The City Center Café in Danbury is now open for business. Back in early July, an announcement was made that a new café was coming to downtown Danbury from Jerry Barton and his aunt Terry Waterhouse Scalzo. The pair have prepared the space for business and their doors officially open this morning on the corner of Main and West Street in the Hat City.
i95 ROCK

Artist Works Tirelessly to Complete Downtown Danbury Mural

Martin Luther King Jr, John F. Kennedy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg now stand watch the Danbury, CT. Friday night I was out for my evening walk with my family in Downtown Danbury and we decided to walk past where we knew the mural was being painted in Kennedy Park, only to find out the artist, ARCY was way ahead of schedule.
i95 ROCK

The Aroma of Fresh Baked Bread Rises in Sandy Hook

I've been cooking my whole life, and there's one skill that I don't have, baking bread. It's a science and I'm a hack. It takes time, skill and patience to be a bread maker or a pastry chef, and after many failed attempts, I've given up. I purchase from the professionals now. If you love fresh bread as much as I do, you'll recognize these names here in Connecticut- Militie's, Arturo's, D'addona Brothers, and Ovens of France. Those are my current go-tos,
i95 ROCK

10 of My Favorite Danbury-Related Stories From 2021

They either made us laugh, were concocted in my mind, were extremely interesting stories or showed what a wonderful community we live in. In 2021, I-95 did tons of Danbury related stories and I wrote many of them. These are 10 of my favorites. 10 Favorite Danbury Related Stories for...
i95 ROCK

Waterbury Releases Updated List of City Streets to Be Milled and Paved

The City of Waterbury and Mayor Neil O'Leary have released an updated list of city streets that are going to be milled and paved in the upcoming weeks. The work around the city has been primarily happening in the East End since the beginning of June and it's being done by Tilcon and my buddy Tim's business, Black & Boucher out of Watertown.
i95 ROCK

UPDATE: A List of Fairs in Connecticut This Fall

Back in the spring, we put out a list of Country Fairs that were scheduled in Connecticut this fall. But since then, there have been a few changes and a few cancelations. We're almost there. As summer starts to wind down, people all over the state are starting to look forward to all the fall festivals and country fairs that will be happening all around Connecticut.
i95 ROCK

Southbury Welcomes Five New Eateries This Summer

Southbury's First Selectman, Jeffrey Manville, is one happy man, and why wouldn't he be. In July, not one but four new eateries have opened in Southbury and a new deli is opening up shop in August, according to southbury-ct.org. Let's begin on the Southbury Green with Lucas Local Oyster Bar-Land...
i95 ROCK

Connecticut’s Minor League Ballpark Welcomes Pups Back to ‘Bark in the Park’

I'm a dedicated dog owner. Mrs Large and I have a one year old Chihuahua named RayRay. He weighs around 5 pounds, so he definitely falls into the pocket pet category. Because of his size and being housebroken, I sometimes have the privilege of bringing him to work with me. He's become sort of the mascot around here. He won't be replacing the i95 Moose in the near future, don't worry, he's kind of shy when it comes to meeting the public. The Moose is much better at that.
i95 ROCK

Danbury Fair Mall Scores the Latest Newbury Comics Store

It's happening comic book lovers! Get ready for "a wicked pop culture emporium of fun" when Connecticut's newest Newbury Comics store opens in the Danbury Fair Mall. Personally, comic books are not my thing, but Newbury Comics is not just comic books. They also sell vinyl records, Pokémon cards, along with superhero gear. Pop culture gear is what Newbury Comics is all about.
i95 ROCK

Greater Danbury Area Businesses We’d Love to See Get Revisited

I have a fascination with shuttered doors, small and large complexes that were once teaming with life and activity. There is something eerie and attractive about a place that was made for people and ends up locked and vacant. That said, the devastation caused by empty structures, large and small, is never a good sign for the local economy.

