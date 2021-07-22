Mychal Kendricks sentenced to 1 day in jail, three years probation for 2018 insider-trading charge, per report
NFL linebacker Mychal Kendricks was sentenced to one day in jail on Thursday for his 2018 guilty plea on insider trading charges, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Kendricks was also sentenced to three years probation and 300 hours of community service. Schefter adds that the 30-year-old is now free to resume his NFL career immediately and wants to continue playing.www.cbssports.com
