Henry Golding and Liv Lo Stun During Their First Joint Appearance Since Becoming Parents

By Monica Sisavat
Henry Golding had the support of his wife, Liv Lo, at the Hollywood screening of his new movie, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, on Wednesday night. The two looked stunning as they posed in front of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, and the outing marked the couple's first public appearance together since they became parents to their daughter, Lyla, in March. Henry was also joined by his costar Samara Weaving and producer Erik Howsam ahead of the movie's official July 23 premiere.

