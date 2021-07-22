Larry Elder Wins Court Fight To Run In Calif. Recall Race

The “sage of South Central” is now on the way to possibly becoming the wise leader of the Golden State. Larry Elder, the veteran conservative Talk radio host who has been associated with Salem Media Group since 2016, announced late Wednesday (7/21) that he has won his lawsuit against the State of California and Office of the Secretary of State, Shirley Weber — an action Elder made Monday after being left off of the preliminary list of candidates in the September 14 gubernatorial recall election.