Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Larry Elder Wins Court Fight To Run In Calif. Recall Race

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “sage of South Central” is now on the way to possibly becoming the wise leader of the Golden State. Larry Elder, the veteran conservative Talk radio host who has been associated with Salem Media Group since 2016, announced late Wednesday (7/21) that he has won his lawsuit against the State of California and Office of the Secretary of State, Shirley Weber — an action Elder made Monday after being left off of the preliminary list of candidates in the September 14 gubernatorial recall election.

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Carl Jackson
Person
Dennis Prager
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Shirley Weber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Calif#Salem Media Group#Republican#Democrat#Twitter#Sacramento Superior Court#Krla Am 870#Worc Am#Fcc#Equal Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

House Democrat accuses White House of ‘empathy deficit’ on evictions

New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones accused President Biden of having an "empathy deficit" Tuesday, rebuking the president’s questioning tone on extending a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that will temporarily ban evictions in high transmission areas – a move Biden...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy