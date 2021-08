SportTechie appears headed for a new home. Leaders Group, an arm of Advance that includes the multiplatform industry outlet Sports Business Journal, is close to reaching an agreement to acquire the content brand, according to sources with knowledge of the deal, in the latest bit of media shuffling. Launched in 2013, SportTechie has offered online news and events, with a listed team of 10 employees. Financial terms of the deal have not been announced. “Our parent company, Advance, prohibits us (and all its portfolio companies) from commenting on rumors or speculation,” Leaders Group CEO Warren Thune said. Leaders Group, which includes SBJ,...