Calm Allergies and Breath Easier With an Air Purifier Made for Pet-Owning Households

By Sarah Morlock
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you live in one of the 70% of U.S. households that own a pet, chances are you’re already well aware of the range of cleaning tasks that accompany pet ownership. From picking up poop and mopping up spills to sweeping shed hair and repairing damaged furniture, looking after your furry friend can sometimes feel like a full-time job. One often forgotten job which doesn’t have to be a hassle but can make a difference in your home is dealing with dander. By installing one of the best air purifiers for pets, you can deal with allergies, persistent odors and help yourself breathe easier at the same time.

What Is Dander?

Dander is the name given to the dead skin cells shed by animals with fur, hair or feathers. This includes all of the most popular pet choices, such as dogs, cats, guinea pigs or rabbits. Perhaps the most important thing to know about dander is that it is the most likely animal-produced allergy trigger. While hair, fur or saliva are often assumed to be the number one culprit, it’s actually dander that takes the top spot when it comes to triggering allergies. This is why using one of the best air purifiers for pets can make a big difference, especially if you live with any kind of allergy to animals .

The best air purifiers for pets are capable of removing animal dander from the air inside your home along with persistent odors. But this isn’t all an air purifier can do. They can also filter a plethora of other unwanted airborne particles including:

  • Viruses
  • Mold
  • Smoke
  • Odors
  • Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)
  • Dust
  • Pollen
  • Dirt

The most effective air purifiers for pets use multi-stage systems to clear the air passing through. In general, most devices have at least three stages, usually taking the form of a prefilter, some kind of HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. The prefilter deals with the largest particles, such as dust, whereas the HEPA filter targets smaller particles. Finally, the activated carbon filter absorbs and eliminates all kinds of odors before dispersing the newly cleaned air back into your home environment.

Types of Air Purifiers for Home Devices

When it comes to choosing the right air filter for your home, you’ll find devices can be made up of multiple filter types. Here is an overview of the filter types you may come across in the best air purifiers for pets and why you might want to include them:

  • HEPA – Because of their ability to trap and remove 99.97 percent of airborne particulates which measure 0.3 microns or above (which includes dander), ensuring your device includes a HEPA filter is always a great place to start. However, this ability to catch the smallest air particles also makes them susceptible to clogging more quickly. This is why choosing devices with prefilters to prevent larger particles from reaching the HEPA filter helps to increase the HEPA filter’s lifespan.
  • Activated Carbon – Activated carbon filters play a big role in keeping unpleasant odors at bay. This makes them a great option for households with a dog who loves water or rooms with a cat litter box in. Many carbon filters are also effective at removing cooking odors as well as dealing with smoke and VOCs.
  • UV – By putting out microorganism-fighting UV light, these filters are able to kill both viruses and bacteria as they pass by. This is particularly handy if your biggest concern is illness-causing particles.
  • Negative Ion – Negative ion filters use a different approach altogether. Instead of filtering the unwanted particles out of the air, they artificially produce negative ions which attach themselves to the unwanted airborne particles. This creates larger particles that sink to the ground and no longer float in the air, meaning you won’t need to worry about breathing them in.

What to Consider When Buying an Air Purifier for Pets

Before you commit to buying one of the best air purifiers for pets, it’s worth considering a few key factors which can affect the decision you make. When searching for the right device for your home, think about the following:

  • Room Size – Most of the best air purifiers for pets come with a value that indicates the maximum room size the device can function in. In general, smaller devices can handle up to 300 square feet, while larger, more powerful devices may be able to take care of a complete average-sized family home.
  • Noise Level – If you intend to leave your air purifier in a room where someone is sleeping, it may be preferable to choose a device with a sleep setting. This minimizes the amount of noise the device produces during the night for a more comfortable, less interrupted night’s sleep.
  • Portability – Air purifiers come in a range of different shapes and sizes. If you want to be able to move your device between rooms or premises, look out for more compact devices or ones with built-in carry handles or wheels. This small addition can make a big difference.
  • Smart Technology – While many of the devices on our list come with a remote control, there are plenty of options that allow you to connect your smartphone or voice-assisted device for more convenient, wireless control. Most of the accompanying smartphone apps let you view live air quality readings and change key settings, such as the mode or timer.
  • Certified Ratings – Be sure to understand the ratings which are often supplied with each device. An EPA rating is an indication that the device adheres to certain guidelines in terms of energy efficiency, making them a good choice for more environmentally conscious buyers. You may also find a clean air delivery rate (CADR), which is a value given from a standardized test assessing the reduction in airborne pollutants over a given amount of time. In general, the higher CADR, the better the device is at removing pollutants from the air.

How We Chose the Best Air Purifiers for Pets

When it came to finding the best air purifiers for pets, one of the most important aspects was ensuring each device could filter dander. As mentioned above, including a HEPA filter is a reliable way to remove pet dander from the air, which is why we prioritized choosing HEPA filter-containing devices. Alongside a HEPA filter, we searched for devices that are tried and tested by consumers and come with a stand-out level of ratings and reviews. This should give you confidence in purchasing any of the chosen products on the list. Lastly, we focused on unique details which make certain devices better suited to certain homes, whether that be devices for larger spaces, ones with every kind of filter built-in or even devices that are highly portable. By covering every possible need, our list truly has a device for every kind of household.

Below you’ll find out top picks for the best air purifiers for pets. And regardless of the device you end up choosing, we’re confident every pet-loving home will enjoy a breath of fresh, dander-free air.

1. LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home

BEST OVERALL

With over 36,000 customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating, the LEVOIT Home Air Purifier is a proven success. It uses a three-layer filtration system for comprehensive purifying, delivering noticeably cleaner air in your home. The second stage of the process is an H13 True HEPA filter which is capable of removing 99.97% of unwanted airborne particles. This air purifier is great for households with pets and can be placed in whichever room your pet spends a lot of time to maximize its impact. Furthermore, this air purifier, which comes in either black or white, is able to refresh the air in spaces of up to 547 square feet twice an hour or up to five times an hour in spaces up to 219 square feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNLo3_0b4sVd1100


Buy: LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home $99.99

2. Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Air Purifier

MOST PORTABLE

If you regularly travel with your pet in the car, on a plane or on a train, owning the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Air Purifier is a smart idea when it comes to air quality. The compact device features a removable carrying handle, so it’s ideal for taking with you on the move. The small and cylindrical design is also sized to fit into standard cup holders for added on-the-go convenience. And while the limited space within this purifier does mean it only uses a two-stage filtering system, any purification is definitely better than none at all.

Related: The Best Portable Air Purifiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MagVH_0b4sVd1100


Buy: Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Air Purifier $39.99 (orig. $49.99) 20% OFF

3. N\A HEPA Air Purifier

VALUE PICK

The N\A HEPA Air Purifier has an attractive design and an attractive price tag, too. For under $50, you can use this effective little machine to capture and neutralize air with a particular focus on pollutants, such as pollen, odor and dust. Its activated carbon filter ensures the air released back into the room is free of odors. It also features a locking setting, which means kids or pets can’t accidentally change the setting. Furthermore, this air purifier for pets features a sponge under the air outlet, which can be used for adding an infused scent to the released air.

Related: Best HEPA Air Purifiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDfiJ_0b4sVd1100


Buy: NA HEPA Air Purifier $39.99 (orig. $43.96) 9% OFF

4. Honeywell HEPA-Type Tabletop Air Purifier

BEST TABLETOP

The Honeywell HEPA-Type Air Purifier is a compact device that is ideal for desktops, tabletops, shelves or just taking with you when you travel. It’s capable of purifying the air in small rooms up to 85 square feet in size 4.8 times an hour. The built-in HEPA filter can remove dust, pollen, pet dander, dust mite debris and other airborne particles which are two microns or bigger. Handily, the air purifier includes a filter check/reset light which reminds you when it’s time to change out the filter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sth9u_0b4sVd1100


Buy: Honeywell HEPA-Type Tabletop Air Purifier $59.98

5. Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier

MOST STYLISH

If your home has a certain level of style you don’t want to upset, you may be concerned about adding a clunky pet air purifier into the mix. Luckily, the modern design of the Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier is a welcome addition to any contemporary home. The minimalist design resembles a futuristic device that can easily sit alongside other furniture and not look out of place. And despite its size, the humidifier is capable of purifying the air in spaces up to 140 square feet. Furthermore, it features a three-stage filtration system and offers users three speed settings, making it well suited to either daytime or nighttime use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yB7pE_0b4sVd1100


Buy: Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier $74.99

6. Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier

BEST STANDING

The Germguardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier has just shy of 40,000 five-star ratings from happy Amazon users, making it one of the most popular air purifiers for pets available online. The device’s standing design is ideal for placing around the home without taking up an excessive amount of space. This air purifier also uses UV-C light technology to kill germs and viruses by altering their genetic structure. Additionally, the air purifier is available in either black or white, allowing you to choose the one best suited to your home decor style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTk43_0b4sVd1100


Buy: Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier $99.99

7. LEVOIT Core Air Purifier

HONORABLE MENTION

With its three-stage filtration system, choice of colors and ultra-quiet setting, it’s little wonder this LEVOIT Core Air Purifier is so popular with Amazon customers. The device comes backed by over 30,000 five-star ratings and is capable of covering rooms up to 403 square feet in size. The 38-watt purifier also uses a H13 True HEPA filter and a smart 360-degree intake to maximize its effectiveness when cleaning your air. Plus, for an impressive level of comfort when you’re trying to sleep, it includes a built-in nightlight with two levels of brightness to choose from and a setting that allows for whisper-quiet functioning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431JEZ_0b4sVd1100


Buy: LEVOIT Core Air Purifier $89.99

8. TruSens HEPA Air Purifier

BEST HANDLE

While it may not be the most compact device on our list, what makes the TruSens HEPA Air Purifier ideal for moving around the house is its built-in carry handle. If you intend to regularly move your device between different rooms, this ergonomically designed handle will definitely help you out. What’s also handy is that the device is available in a range of different sizes, meaning you can tailor your choice to the size (or sizes) of the room you’re looking to clean. In addition, this impressively reviewed device comes with a SensorPod air quality monitor which can be placed away from the purifier to remotely read the air quality and automatically adjust its settings if necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2693nx_0b4sVd1100


Buy: TruSens HEPA Air Purifier $99.00

9. PURO²XYGEN P500 True HEPA Air Purifier

BEST IONIZER

By passing the air in the room through six stages of filtration, this PURO²XYGEN P500 True HEPA Air Purifier delivers some of the cleanest air on our list. This multi-stage process includes a negative air ionizer which creates a static charge around and attracts contaminants. Other filters include a cold catalyst filter, activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter. This means the resulting air is free of 99.98% of all airborne particles measuring over 0.3 microns in size. Plus, for greater user convenience, the purifier comes with a remote control that lets you switch between the functions, speeds and timer settings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021fDR_0b4sVd1100


Buy: PURO²XYGEN P500 True HEPA Air Purifier $189.97

10. Olansi KJ200-A3B HEPA Air Cleaner

ALSO CONSIDER

The Olansi KJ200-A3B HEPA Air Cleaner is another well-reviewed option that can help keep your home free of odors, pet hair and dander. To make it particularly portable around the home and user-friendly, the purifier includes a built-in handle and runs between 30 and 55 dB when on. Inside, a three-stage filtration system removes pet dander, mold, cigarette smoke, allergens and other airborne particles. The first step is a prime filter for larger particles followed by an activated carbon filter for odors. Finally, there’s a high-efficiency HEPA filter for the really small stuff. To confirm its popularity, it’s worth checking out the numerous reviews and ratings from Walmart customers which maintain its 4.8-out-of-five rating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TePdw_0b4sVd1100


Buy: Olansi KJ200-A3B HEPA Air Cleaner $199.00

11. Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier

BEST ODOR REDUCING

The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier is a great option for households looking to deal with pet dander and the often accompanying odors which come with owning a pet. The sleek device, which also comes backed by just shy of 9,000 five-star ratings, uses a three-stage filtration system to remove odors, pollen, pet dander, mold spores and organic chemicals, smoke and dust from the air. The True-HEPA filter captures 99.97% of the pollutants while the PlasmaWave technology works to break them down. This advanced device also includes a sensor that automatically adjusts the fan to ensure your air remains clean while a nighttime setting lowers the running noise to make overnight relaxation easier to achieve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2GhE_0b4sVd1100


Buy: Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier $149.99 (orig. $199.99) 25% OFF

12. GermGuardian 5-in-1 Pet Pure True HEPA Air Purifier

BEST COMBO

By utilizing a five-in-one filter system, this GermGuardian Pet Pure True HEPA Air Purifier delivers comprehensive air cleaning for rooms up to 179 square feet in size. This multi-stage process includes a HEPA filter, UV-C light, charcoal filter and pre-filter to clean the air in your home from every possible angle. The 28-inch tall, tower-style purifier is capable of filtering air four times every hour, capturing dust and allergens, killing mold and germs and reducing odors along the way. Additionally, the comprehensive controls let you switch between UV light modes and adjust the airflow to suit your needs at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cougP_0b4sVd1100


Buy: GermGuardian 5-in-1 Pet Pure True HEPA Air Purifier $199.99

13. Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier

BEST SMART

If your top priority is being able to control your air purifier from your smartphone, we suggest checking out this Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier. Unlike a lot of its competitors, this device uses lasers rather than infrared to assess the quality of your air and then allows you to adjust the settings using the VeSync Link app and your smartphone or even just your voice alone (and a voice-enabled device, such as Alexa or Google Voice Assistant). Purification-wise, the device is capable of cleaning the air inside a 403 square feet room five times every hour. Furthermore, you can view pollution levels in real-time on the built-in LCD screen which will also inform you when it’s time to replace the filters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjnQY_0b4sVd1100


Buy: Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier $188.99 (orig. $219.99) 14% OFF

14. Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier

BEST DESIGN

The Bissel air320 Smart Air Purifier has been carefully designed to blend into the interior of any modern home. It stands 24 inches high and 14.5 inches wide on four wooden legs, which raise it from the floor, making cleaning underneath the device an easy task. This air purifier uses a three-stage filtration system and also features a soft-touch control panel for selecting the fan speed, the power setting and the filter reset functions, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUN7X_0b4sVd1100


Buy: Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier $242.79 (orig. $339.89) 29% OFF

15. Shark Air Anti-Allergen Purifier

BEST MULTI-FILTER

Shark has a reputation for producing top-quality electronics and this Shark Air Anti-Allergen Purifier is no exception to that rule. The device features a four-fan construction which creates more even airflow across the filters and out into rooms up to 1,000 square feet in size. The multi-layer cleaning system also includes an advanced layer of carbon coating which removes odors. You’ll find a conveniently placed top control panel that makes it easy to adjust the fan speed, timer, brightness and other key settings when the Clean Sense IQ technology isn’t automatically taking care of things for you. Plus, you’ll have a handy remote control to change your settings from afar when getting up just isn’t convenient or something you want to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAB76_0b4sVd1100


Buy: Shark Air Anti-Allergen Purifier $349.99

16. Medify MA-40 Air Purifier

BEST FOR LARGE ROOMS

Large spaces are no challenge for the Medify MA-40 Air Purifier. Its three-stage filter system includes an H13 HEPA filter as well as an activated carbon filter. When placed in a 1600 square foot space, this floor-standing air purifier is able to clean the air in the room once an hour. However, it can complete the process more often in smaller spaces. Additionally, it offers four fan speeds to help control the noise level, which maxes out at 60 dB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTb5s_0b4sVd1100


Buy: Medify MA-40 Air Purifier $262.77 (orig. $349.00) 25% OFF

17. Gocheer True HEPA Air Purifier

BEST ON WHEELS

If you want to purify the air in large spaces while still being able to move your device between rooms with relative ease, this Gocheer True HEPA Air Purifier could be the answer you’re searching for. Thanks to its ability to cover spaces up to 2500 square feet in size, it’s suitable for use in homes, schools, offices, hospitals and other large spaces. It’s a reliable option if you’re looking to rid the space of pet hair and dander, smoke, oily odors, pollen and other contaminants in the air. For its size, it can also function at a surprisingly quiet level of only 45dB, while the timer, auto mode and six fan speeds ensure you always get the air treatment you’re after. In addition, the accompanying smartphone app lets you monitor your air quality and remotely adjust the device settings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zH4Y_0b4sVd1100


Buy: Gocheer True HEPA Air Purifier $509.99 (orig. $699.99) 27% OFF

ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

