You Can't Make A Battle Royale In Battlefield 2042's Portal, At Least At Launch

With Battlefield Portal, EA and DICE want to provide an original gaming experience by allowing players to choose the rules for their next online battle. And if we trust the trailer below, the possibilities are numerous as it will be possible to go from the past to the future in terms of equipment and then put some constraints if necessary. One team with knives and another with defibrillators? A priori it is possible … Things don’t stop there, of course, and everything is customizable, e.g.