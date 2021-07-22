Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

You Can't Make A Battle Royale In Battlefield 2042's Portal, At Least At Launch

By Chris Pereira
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the reveal of Battlefield 2042's Portal mode, which allows you to build custom game modes in the upcoming shooter, there's a natural question that comes to mind: Can you create a battle royale mode? It's a reasonable question given that 2042 lacks such a mode but is providing an impressive slate of tools for players to create their own fun in Portal. However, at least at launch, the necessary levers won't be in place to facilitate such a creation.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battlefield 2042#Gamespot#Battlefield Portal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Battlefield Portal is Battlefield 2042’s version of Fortnite Creative

Battlefield 2042’s redacted game mode has finally been revealed and it’s exactly what it says on the tin: the ultimate love letter to fans both new and old. Ripple Effect Studios takes everything you love from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and, of course, Battlefield 2042, and serves it up to you on a platter in the form of a new custom mode, named Battlefield Portal.
Video Gamescommunitynewscorp.com

Battlefield Portal when players take control and come up with a little … WTF battles?

With Battlefield Portal, EA and DICE want to provide an original gaming experience by allowing players to choose the rules for their next online battle. And if we trust the trailer below, the possibilities are numerous as it will be possible to go from the past to the future in terms of equipment and then put some constraints if necessary. One team with knives and another with defibrillators? A priori it is possible … Things don’t stop there, of course, and everything is customizable, e.g.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Battlefield Portal’s classic maps will not be available in standard 2042 modes

On Thursday, July 22, we learned about a new mode coming to Battlefield 2042: Battlefield Portal. The mode will let players make their own custom games, giving them control over everything from time to kill to which vehicles spawn on the map. More than that though, Battlefield Portal is combining a number of older Battlefield titles, including Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Battlefield 2042’s Battlefield Portal is sandbox mode with maps from Bad Company 2, 1942

Ripple Effect Studios, formerly DICE LA, has finally unveiled its “redacted” mode for Battlefield 2042 during EA Play Live 2021, and it’s called Battlefield Portal. Described as a “love letter to Battlefield fans,” Battlefield Portal allows players to create and customize their own matches and modes with an extensive range of building tools and options, including a fully functioning logic editor.
Video Gamespsu.com

Battlefield Portal Is Battlefield 2042’s Groundbreaking Secret Mode Which Lets Players Create Unique Scenarios With Settings, Maps & Classes From Previous Battlefield Games

Fully revealed at EA Play Live 2021, Battlefield Portal for Battlefield 2042 is not only the latest addition to EA’s legendary Battlefield franchise, it might also be the most revolutionary too. Opening up a vast creative avenue to players, Battlefield Portal is intended to be a web-based community driven affair where players can construct completely unique match types based on the modes, maps and classes from previous Battlefield games using just your EA account and a web browser.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Battlefield 2042: BF Portal “Check & Balance” in Place for XP to Prevent Abuse, Anti-Cheat Talk Closer to Launch

With the reveal of Battlefield Portal as a new mode for Battlefield 2042, some might not know that playing BF Portal matches will net players XP overall, which means they’ll still be able to unclock gadgets, weapons, and rank up in Battlefield 2042. However, that seems like a recipe for disaster given how some gamers are prone to cheat their way to gain an advantage anyway they can.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Battlefield 2042' Won't Have This Fan-Favorite Mode And Feature At Launch

"Battlefield 2042" is one of the heavily anticipated titles releasing this year. While other multiplayer games are scrambling to get into the eSport scene, it appears that DIC and EA will not yet introduce the ranked mode at the game's launch. "Battlefield 2042" will launch without a ranked or eSport...
Video GamesGamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Update Fixes Frustrating Payload Issues And More

For Payload, the update addresses one of the community's biggest complaints about the new objective mode, which was being forced to listen to their entire team's chatter. The patch notes now state that the audio issue that caused players to hear the entire team has been corrected, and now players should only hear their direct squad. This also resolves a bug where only one of the two convoy trucks was pushed backwards by the enemy team.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Halo Infinite tech preview reportedly uncovers possible battle royale audio

A datamine of Halo Infinite’s technical preview has reportedly uncovered a possible nod towards a battle royale game mode. A voice clip reportedly found in Infinite’s preview files – uncovered by Resetera – features Halo’s iconic announcer calling out the possible mode. The presence of the clip within Halo Infinite’s...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Halo Infinite Battle Royale Possibly Revealed in Technical Alpha Code

A voice clip, datamined from the Halo Infinite technical alpha, has been leaked and it suggests that a Battle Royale mode will be included in the game's multiplayer modes. Would you be on board if Halo Infinite included a Battle Royale game mode or are you done with the concept due to the oversaturation in the market?

Comments / 0

Community Policy