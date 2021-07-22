Celebrate Saratoga Window Winners
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Downtown Saratoga welcomed racing fans back to the city with a creative racing-themed contest for local business owners – and the results are in. The Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association has recognized the winners of the Celebrate Saratoga window decorating contest, sponsored by NYRA. Participating local businesses in downtown Saratoga decorated their storefronts in a racing theme for the contest.saratogatodaynewspaper.com
