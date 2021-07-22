NBCU Selects ‘Enterprise-Wide Data Unit’ Leader

Melbourne, Florida-based Avidyne, the designer and builder of avionics for the aviation industry said yesterday that they’ve chosen Planephd.com from Dallas, Texas, to provide them with intelligence-based data solutions to track general aviation market trends using Planephd’s OEM insight tools. With a rich database that includes eight years of historical data and a constant influx of new data, Planephd.com brings together data from multiple industry sources (past and present) to provide revolutionary data to help aid decision-making for clients, including end-users, brokers, and—now—OEMs. Planephd’s website says the company’s “mission is to bring transparency to general aviation. Born from pioneers in finance and researchers in statistics and artificial intelligence, Planephd has assembled a comprehensive dataset which includes data on all US registered aircraft.”
