Saratoga Springs, NY

Smile You’re On Candid Camera

By Saratoga TODAY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS — The City Council this week unanimously approved a bond resolution for the improvements of city security measures, that were “planned in light of recent events and long-term challenges in specific city locations,” according to city documents. The approval authorizes the issuance of $214,188 in bonds to finance the purchases and installation of additional cameras and analytics to increase safety and security in Congress Park and key city streetscapes. Details about the types of cameras and their placement in the city are anticipated to be announced in the near future.

