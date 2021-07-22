Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The Case For Stripping The P-8 Poseidon Down Into An RB-8 Multi-Role Arsenal Ship

By Tyler Rogoway
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A non-maritime patrol variant of the P-8 could provide the Air Force with a highly flexible platform for augmenting the bomber force and much more. Big, turbulent shifts are underway in the U.S. military as those in charge try to rebalance future capability wants against accessible combat capacity today. For instance, a reduction and reshuffling of types are planned across the U.S. Air Force's tactical jet fleet in the decade to come, and both the U.S. Navy and the Air Force are pivoting to what comes next in terms of tactical airpower in the form of their Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiatives. Yet long-range combat aviation is arguably under the most pressure. A new target of building 149 B-21 Raiders is taking shape, held up by the hope that what's left of the B-1 fleet will stay solvent long enough to be replaced by some of those new stealth bombers. At the same time, the B-52 is slated to soldier on for decades to come, hopefully with new engines, but even that initiative is hitting financial headwinds.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Air Forces#Military Aircraft#Reconnaissance Aircraft#The Air Force#The U S Air Force#The U S Navy#Ngad#Raiders#The Department Of Defense#Dod#Orion#Flir#Esm#P 8#Sonobuoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

How the US military's first stealth aircraft got shot down

Stealth is all the rage today when it comes to military aviation, and it remains a defining characteristic for today's fifth-generation fighter aircraft. But the stealthy warplanes that are increasingly filling up the skies today are not the first examples of such aircraft, with the United States Air Force's F-117 Nighthawk serving in some ways as a predecessor for more modern stealth fighters.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Lasers Destined For Fighter Jets Are Now Being Tested In The Air Force's Wind Tunnels

Wind tunnels are being used to help accelerate the Air Force's delayed airborne laser ambitions. Ahead of putting experimental directed energy weapons onto its fighter jets, the U.S. Air Force is testing how these systems will operate at high speed and high altitude, by trialing them in wind tunnels. Equipping fighters with directed energy, or DE, weapons, which use high-energy lasers or microwaves to engage threats, is a long-standing Air Force ambition, but one that has suffered from some well-documented delays. The latest wind tunnel work may help address some of the problems encountered so far.
Militarynationaldefensemagazine.org

Navy Chief Sends Stern Message to Industry

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday had some tough words for industry as he spoke at one of the country’s first in-person defense conferences since the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year. Speaking Aug. 2 during a panel discussion at the Navy League’s annual Sea-Air-Space conference...
Mobile, ALgcaptain.com

Navy Decommissions 2010-Built Littoral Combat Ship ‘USS Independence’

The U.S. Navy has decommissioned the 2010-built USS Independence (LCS 2), the first Independence variant Littoral Combat Ship. The Independence, which was designed to have a service life of 25 years, is being retired early along with the USS Freedom (LCS 1), the first Freedom variant LCS commissioned in 2008, due to budget constraints related to updating its systems to match other ships in the class. Freedom is due to be decommissioned later this year.
MilitaryGovExec.com

Top Admiral: Defense Firms Are Lobbying Against the Weapons the US Navy Needs

The U.S. Navy’s top admiral accused defense companies of slow-rolling the production of certain weapons, moving too slowly on ship repairs, and lobbying against newer types of ships and aircraft that are needed to compete with China. “Although it's in industry's best interest…building the ships that you want to build,...
MilitaryNavy Times

Navy will incur some cost in replacing Freedom-variant LCS combining gears

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Navy will bear some portion of the cost to replace faulty combining gears on the Freedom-variant littoral combat ships – the exact amount is being negotiated with Freedom LCS builder Lockheed Martin – in an unexpected bill that contributed to the Navy asking to decommission two hulls that commissioned less than five years ago.
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.
San Diego, CAucsd.edu

Remains of U.S. Pilot Recovered offshore Vietnam

U.S. Air Force Maj. Paul A. Avolese, 35, killed during the Vietnam War, was officially accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on Sept. 21, 2020. The recovery and identification of Maj. Avolese’s remains were a direct result of a Project Recover and DPAA partner initiative in Vietnam. This was DPAA’s first non-governmental partnership allowed to conduct underwater searches for unaccounted-for sites in Vietnamese waters.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

First Live-Fire Test Of The Navy's New Long-Range Anti-Radiation Missile Was A Success

The Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range is moving closer towards deployment as a formidable and versatile air-to-surface weapon. The U.S. Navy recently announced its first live-fire test of the new AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range, or AARGM-ER. A Naval Air Systems Command press release states that the missile was launched from an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and met all of the objectives set for this test. The new AARGM-ER is intended to give the service’s carrier air wings the ability to more safely operate in areas containing integrated defense networks, but its capabilities could make it a formidable all-around air-to-surface weapon featuring advanced guidance technologies.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Military to make history landing planes on Michigan highway during Northern Strike

ALPENA, MI – The Michigan Air National Guard will make history this week when it lands modern military aircraft on a Northern Michigan highway, officials said. Crews from several military units will land six aircraft on M-32 near Alpena on Thursday, Aug. 5, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs (DMVA). The highway will be closed for the exercise from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from east of Herron Road to west of King Settlement Road; traffic will be detoured on M-65, Werth Road, US-23 and Ripley Street.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

The US Navy Is Reversing Its Fighter-Jet Design Philosophy

The U.S. Navy plans to design a new-generation fighter jet around different types of technology—as opposed to designing an aircraft and then trying to pack it with technology after the fact, a top admiral said. Vice Adm. Dean Peters, the Naval Air Systems Command commander, described a shift in the...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Navy admiral criticizes defense contractors over lobbying efforts

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday on Monday criticized defense contractors for “lobbying Congress to buy aircraft that we don't need.”. The Navy’s top officer made the comments during a panel discussion at the Navy League’s annual Sea Air Space conference. His remarks appeared to be directed toward Boeing and its efforts to sell the F/A-18 Super Hornet. The Navy has asked Congress to phase out the older fighter jet, but the House defense budget includes $900 million to purchase additional Super Hornets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy