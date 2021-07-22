EA Play Live: Dead Space, Battlefield 2042, And All The Announcements
EA Play Live was today, presenting around an hour of information on new and ongoing games from the publisher's catalog. We heard news about the long-awaited return of a classic series, more information on the upcoming Battlefield 2042--and it's fancy new mode--as well as an ambitious racing game from the newly acquired Codemasters. Below, we've outlined a recap of the entire show so you can get caught up in a hurry.www.gamespot.com
