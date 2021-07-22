EA Play Live: Dead Space, Battlefield 2042, And All The Announcements

EA Play Live is set to kick-off on Thursday July 22nd at 10 a.m. PT, and it promises to be an exciting event for fans of the publisher! E3 just took place last month, but Electronic Arts is doing its own thing again this year, and the showcase should have a lot for fans to see. Those interested in watching the festivities live can check things out on the publisher's YouTube page (which can be found right here), or on its Twitch channel (right here). Of course, those that won't have the opportunity to watch live can always check out ComicBook.com's coverage of the event, as well!