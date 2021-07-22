Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

EA Play Live: Dead Space, Battlefield 2042, And All The Announcements

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Play Live was today, presenting around an hour of information on new and ongoing games from the publisher's catalog. We heard news about the long-awaited return of a classic series, more information on the upcoming Battlefield 2042--and it's fancy new mode--as well as an ambitious racing game from the newly acquired Codemasters. Below, we've outlined a recap of the entire show so you can get caught up in a hurry.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea Play#Codemasters#Ea Motive#Emergence#Mass Effect#Sex Education#Fe#Battlefield Portal#Ea Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animation
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
NFLpushsquare.com

Live: Watch the EA Play Live 2021 Livestream Right Here

Looking for the EA Play Live 2021 livestream? You can watch it live right here. This is Electronic Arts’ annual E3-esque event – it’s just happening a little later this time around. Expect the usual string of FIFA, Madden NFL, and The Sims updates – along with new information on Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, and more. A little Necromorph tells us Dead Space could be making a comeback, too. The broadcast will get underway, with a short pre-show, from 10AM PDT / 6PM BST.
Video GamesEngadget

Here's everything EA announced at its Play Live 2021 event

Electronic Arts held its EA Play Live 2021 event today. During the approximately 40-minute presentation, we got a first look at Grid Legends, a new entry in Codemasters' ongoing racing franchise that will feature a single-player story with live-action performances. Lost in Random, the upcoming Tim Burton-inspired action-adventure game from Fe developer Zoink Games, also got a release date. It's coming out on September 10th on current and last-generation consoles, as well as PC. For Battlefield fans, EA offered a look at 2042's new Portal mode that will allow fans to create their own custom match types that they can share with the game's community.
NFLComicBook

EA Play Live: How to Watch and What to Expect

EA Play Live is set to kick-off on Thursday July 22nd at 10 a.m. PT, and it promises to be an exciting event for fans of the publisher! E3 just took place last month, but Electronic Arts is doing its own thing again this year, and the showcase should have a lot for fans to see. Those interested in watching the festivities live can check things out on the publisher's YouTube page (which can be found right here), or on its Twitch channel (right here). Of course, those that won't have the opportunity to watch live can always check out ComicBook.com's coverage of the event, as well!
Video GamesStreetInsider.com

Electronic Arts (EA) Announces the Return of Dead Space, a Remake of the Sci-Fi Classic Survival Horror Game

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Motive, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), today announced during EA Play Live 2021 the sci-fi classic survival horror game, Dead Spaceâ„¢, will be returning as a remake completely rebuilt from the ground up. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next generation consoles and PC, raising the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights for the franchise through stunning visuals, audio and controls powered by the Frostbiteâ„¢ game engine. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more as they fight to survive a living nightmare aboard the desolate mining starship, the USG Ishimura, all while uncovering the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship - watch the official teaser video here.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

EA Play Live Stream – Watch It Unfold as It Happens

EA Play Live is about to start! Set to kick off at 10AM PT/1PM ET/1AM HKT, you can watch the EA Play Live stream below! This year’s Electronics Arts showcase will clock in at 40 minutes long, and will include a surprise or two if rumors are to be believed.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'The Sims 5' Announcement Could Happen At EA Play Live 2021: Here's Why

Many eager "The Sims 5" fans believe the game's announcement is imminent, and it looks like their claims are more than just wishful thinking. Electronic Arts (EA) and Maxis are all set to release the last roadmap for "The Sims 4" Summer of Sims content, titled "Cottage Living," on Thursday.
Video GamesGamespot

Battlefield 2042 Full Presentation | EA Play Live 2021

During EA Play Live 2021, Battlefield 2042's general manager Oskar Gabrielson detailed the game's three experiences: All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, and Battlefield Portal. The new mode, Battlefield Portal, a community-driven experience designed with user feedback in mind. It'll allow users to create their own modes using old maps from the franchise, and altering the game's logic.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Dead Space remake confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Electronic Arts has officially announced that it is working on a Dead Space remake. The teaser trailer below rounded off the publisher’s EA Play Live showcase on Thursday. It confirmed that the game is in development at Star Wars Squadrons studio EA Motive for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Video GamesGamespot

Battlefield 2042 Battlefield Portal Reveal Trailer | EA Play Live 2021

Battlefield 2042's new mode Battlefield Portal is a community-driven experience designed with user feedback in mind. Battlefield Portal will allow players to create their own modes using old maps from the franchise, and altering the game's logic. Battlefield Portal will be available day one of Battlefield 2042's release.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Every Major EA Play Announcement

EA Play Live managed to do something I was not really expecting it to. It managed to be concise and to the point. While it did not showcase a lot of games, it offered a decent look into everything on its stage and then moved on in an orderly fashion. Yes, it had the usual clinginess you can expect from a showcase, with Xavier Woods managing to summon the essence of Aisha Taylor with his performance being perhaps the expected level of over the top, but can you really help it?
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

EA’s Dead Space Remake Will Have No Microtransactions

Yes, it has finally happened. After years of pleading and the bad aftertaste of what was Dead Space 3, EA will finally go back to the well of Isaac Clarke and the Necromorphs for a Dead Space remake. Although the teaser trailer did not reveal any more information, we do already know a few things about the upcoming remake, including no microtransactions in the return of Dead Space.
WWENME

How to watch the ‘Battlefield 2042’-focused EA Play Live

Electronic Arts (EA) is exhibiting its yearly EA Play Live event tonight, and it’s expected to feature Battlefield 2042 – the latest in the long-running Battlefield franchise. The event will begin at 10 AM PT/6 PM BST and be viewable on Twitch and YouTube. While there hasn’t been any confirmation...
Video GamesGamespot

EA Play Live in 10 Minutes

We just got done watching EA's 40 minutes long event. Here is our summary condensed to 10 minutes of essential information. The event showed Grid Legends, Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, Lost in Random, Knockout City Season 2, and the remake of Dead Space.
Video Gamescommunitynewscorp.com

EA announces Dead Space remake via Frostbite Engine

If you dream of playing a canned animal moving through space at ten steps per minute, here’s the good news: Dead Space has the right to remake. EA is putting an end to the rumors and formalizing the game with a first trailer that … doesn’t necessarily reveal much. A...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Lost in Random was announced today at the EA Play Live 2021

At the EA Play Live 2021 event, Electronic Arts revealed a new trailer with gameplay from Lost in Random, the new game from Fe’s developers, which will be released this fall on consoles and PC. The EA Play Live 2021 event was brief yet packed with three new releases. Despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy