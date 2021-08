The Converse Chuck Taylor is as timeless as a sneaker gets. Not much has changed in the overall design since it first debuted back in the early 20th century. Its reputation, on the other hand, has only grown, embraced by everyone from punk rockers to fashion heads. It's also proven to be an excellent canvas for collaborations: designers from Kim Jones to Virgil Abloh to Hiroshi Fujiwara have given their spin on the iconic shoe. And the latest collaborator? None other than the master of goth-glam fashion that is Rick Owens. And true to form, he's transformed the classic sneaker into one that is sure to turn some heads.