Battlefield 2042's Portal mode mashes together Battlefield 3, Bad Company 2, and 1942

By Pulasthi Ariyasinghe Neowin
Neowin
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EA Play Live showcase today gave another look at Battlefield 2042, specifically its ambitious new game mode that's titled Battlefield Portal. Sticking true to its name, the mode will transport players back to older Battlefield entries to re-experience their most popular maps, but with a twist. Ripple Effect Studios, formerly DICE Los Angeles, is developing this sandbox.

Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Battlefield Portal is a Community-Driven Platform for Battlefield 2042 - News

William D'Angelo , posted 23 hours ago / 430 Views. Publisher Electronic Arts and developer DICE have announced Battlefield 2042 community-driven platform Battlefield Portal. View the Battlefield Portal official trailer below:. Here is an overview of Battlefield Portal:. Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform within Battlefield 2042 that will let...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

We already know all the details about the Battlefield Portal mode of the new Battlefield 2042: content, customization, settings …

There is no doubt that Battlefield 2042 is presented as one of the most complete experiences in its history Y promises to return the franchise to the glory days of Battlefield 3. Although we know for good that we still have a lot of content to see, what was presented at the EA Play Live event has once again left us with our mouths open. This time it has not only been so much for its spectacularity, but for Battlefield Portal mode, something never seen before in the franchise.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Everything You Need to Know About Battlefield Portal

Battlefield Portal brings the best experiences from previous games into the present day. Battlefield 2042 already has many fans excited months before launch. With its modern-day setting, massive maps and new features, Battlefield 2042 is set to be one of the best Battlefield experiences yet. Today, EA revealed Battlefield Portal, an experience that brings the best of prior games into 2042, allowing you to create custom modes.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Battlefield Portal announced from EA and Ripple Effect Studios for Battlefield 2042

There is so much here to look forward to in October. Check out the goods. July 22, 2021 – Today at EA PLAY Live, Electronic Arts and Ripple Effect Studios, the Los Angeles-based studio led by Christian Grass, revealed Battlefield™ Portal, the next exciting experience coming to Battlefield™ 2042. A first for the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform designed to offer a huge variety of imaginative experiences by giving players the tools to set their own rules and build their own definitive Battlefield experience – and share them with other people. Battlefield Portal will be available at launch as one of three core Battlefield 2042 experiences. In addition to Portal, players will also have access to All-Out Warfare, which includes the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and Battlefield™ Hazard Zone, the all-new, high-stakes squad-based experience set to be revealed closer to launch.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 – Battlefield Portal Officially Unveiled

Battlefield 2042’s mysterious new third multiplayer experience, developed by Ripple Effect Studios, has been in the rumour mill for a long time now. The developers have said previously that it will be bringing back some fan-favourite Battlefield maps, and now, they’ve officially unveiled it, giving several new details. The mode,...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Battlefield Portal details leak before today's reveal

Later today, EA will reveal Battlefield Portal, a way to make, share, and play custom Battlefield game modes in Battlefield 2042. That's pretty cool on its own, but the cherry on top is that Portal doesn't just let you muck with stuff from Battlefield 2042. It also includes classes, weapons, vehicles, and a selection of rebuilt maps from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3.
Video Gamespsu.com

Battlefield Portal Is Battlefield 2042’s Groundbreaking Secret Mode Which Lets Players Create Unique Scenarios With Settings, Maps & Classes From Previous Battlefield Games

Fully revealed at EA Play Live 2021, Battlefield Portal for Battlefield 2042 is not only the latest addition to EA’s legendary Battlefield franchise, it might also be the most revolutionary too. Opening up a vast creative avenue to players, Battlefield Portal is intended to be a web-based community driven affair where players can construct completely unique match types based on the modes, maps and classes from previous Battlefield games using just your EA account and a web browser.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Battlefield Portal is instantly the most exciting part of Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042's 'goofing off with friends' potential just shot off the charts. Today, EA revealed Battlefield Portal, a way to make, share, and play custom Battlefield game modes. It's not a map editor and it doesn't open up Frostbite's innards to modders—it's a web tool, in part—but it does look powerful enough to make some pretty wild custom Battlefield game types. 128-player knives vs defibrillators? Sure.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Battlefield Portal Confirmed to Have Persistent Bans

Game Designer Rob Donovan recently confirmed in an interview with media outlet The Loadout that upcoming game mode Battlefield Portal will have persistent bans. In previous Battlefield titles, banning players in custom games was not possible at all. They can be removed by admins if they troll their team mates or did not follow the rules, but the bans would only last until the server is online. After that, that troll is back again to make trouble on other custom games. It is a sad cycle of mischief, angry players, and dissatisfaction.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Battlefield 2042 fans worried about Portal’s powerful ban feature

Battlefield 2042 fans are concerned that toxic admins will return in Portal, kicking and permanently banning players unfairly. Custom servers are a Battlefield staple. Players could rent out their own servers and create their own map pool, rules, and custom options. Battlefield 2042 is taking this concept to the max with Portal, which allows players to change almost every aspect of the ruleset.
Video GamesPCGamesN

“No plan” to have Battlefield 2042 ranked mode at launch

When it launches, Battlefield 2042 will support the exciting Battlefield Portal mode – where players can build and put together their own Battlefield experiences, even being able to create their own eSport settings and environments. However, the bad news is that Battlefield 2042 will apparently not launch with any sort of ranked or eSport mode.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Splitgate beginner's guide: Tips and tricks for victory on the portal-filled battlefield

The free-to-play arena shooter Splitgate has gotten incredibly popular lately (the game's launch was even delayed due to server overload during open beta), with many fans falling in love with its "Halo meets Portal" gameplay design that combines the sandbox-focused structure of classic arena shooters with the creativity and momentum-based movement of Valve's iconic puzzle game.
Video Gamespsu.com

