Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former NFL Quarterback Rips League’s Schedule Decision

By Chris Rosvoglou
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every player in the NFL has been put on notice this Thursday, as the league announced that games on the 2021 schedule could be forfeited. “The NFL just informed clubs that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

thespun.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
168K+
Followers
33K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#Nfl Network#American Football#Covid#Nfl Network#Nfl Draft#Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
News Break
Twitter
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Titans: Where Ryan Tannehill Ranks Among NFL Starting Quarterbacks

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has been the talk of the town during the summer months of the 2021 NFL offseason. Tannehill hasn’t gotten the attention because he did anything noteworthy. Rather, the focus on the Titans’ quarterback has come from pundits and analysts attempting to figure out where Tannehill ranks among the NFL’s 31 other starting quarterbacks.

Comments / 1

Community Policy