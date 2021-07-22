Former NFL Quarterback Rips League’s Schedule Decision
Every player in the NFL has been put on notice this Thursday, as the league announced that games on the 2021 schedule could be forfeited. “The NFL just informed clubs that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.thespun.com
