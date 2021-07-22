Cancel
Video Games

How Battlefield 2042's Portal Lets You Create Madcap Multiplayer Mash-ups

By Phil Hornshaw
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield 2042 is taking DICE's storied first-person shooter back to the future. As it turns out, though, it's also looking to the past, with a multiplayer mode that mixes aspects of 2042 with some of the series's biggest titles: Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. The new mode is called Battlefield Portal, and it looks like it'll provide a whole lot more than nostalgia.

