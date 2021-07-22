Akamai Says Fix Implemented After Service Woes Spark Internet Outage

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) - Get Report said Thursday that it had fixed a service disruption that caused a massive internet disruption and knocked out the websites of Delta Airlines (DAL) - Get Report, FedEx (FDX) - Get Report, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report and other companies.

The cybersecurity and network services provider said the outage wasn't the result of cyberattack on its platform.

The company tweeted at 12:32 p.m. ET that it was "was experiencing a service disruption."

"We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes," Akamai said.

A short time later, the company said it had implemented a fix for the issue and "and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations."

The company said in a follow-up tweet that "a software configuration update triggered a bug in the DNS system, the system that directs browsers to websites."

"This caused a disruption impacting availability of some customer websites," the company said. "The disruption lasted up to an hour. Upon rolling back the software configuration update, the services resumed normal operations."

Akamai apologized for the inconvenience and said it was review its software update process.

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report said Thursday afternoon that its outage was the result of Akamai's service disruption, CNN reported.

In addition, games including "Call of Duty," streaming services such as HBO Max and a range of banks were unavailable, according to tracking website Down Detector.

"This is causing a huge outage all over Europe and the US. In the Netherlands none of the major banks are reachable," one person said on Twitter. "Nobody can do any online payments at the moment. Hopefully this is resolved quickly."

"I could be wrong but is it really such a good idea to have all the DNS going through one company?" another said.

In June, the cloud service provider Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report was named in an internet outage that shutdown websites and apps of such companies as Amazon, Reddit, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report, Twitch and PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report.

Tom Leighton, Akamai's co-founder and CEO, told TheStreet's Jim Cramer during the "Executive Decision" segment of "Mad Money" last month that while content delivery continues to grow on the heels of streaming media service, Akamai's security services are among the fastest growing.

Security now accounts for 29% of Akamai's sales.

Shares of the Cambridge, Mass., company were down slightly to $116.88 on Thursday.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.