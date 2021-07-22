Review: Moonlight’s spectacular ‘Beauty and the Beast’ may break records

One of the best parts of visiting Walt Disney World is feeling like you've become part of your favorite stories. Whether you're wandering around a planet in a galaxy far, far, away at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge or you enter the cartoon world of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, you can suspend disbelief and truly feel like you're part of that world. Even just interacting with costumed cast members can make you feel like you're talking to the real characters. It's special at whatever age you are, though it can sometimes feel a bit too real as one young woman recently found out, when Gaston burned her pretty hard.