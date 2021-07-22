Arkansas Children's Hospital implementing changes amid rise in COVID cases

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Arkansas and throughout the rest of the country, Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH) is implementing new safety protocols.

According to the release, daily COVID cases in the U.S. have risen 198% over the last two weeks.

UAMS reports that Arkansas has more than a 20% positivity rate, which is five times the national average.

ACH is nearing capacity with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and treating a rising number of COVID patients.

Because of this, the hospital is implementing the following:

By August 20 , all Arkansas Children’s leaders (managers, directors, vice presidents, senior vice presidents and executive vice presidents) must receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.

, all Arkansas Children’s leaders (managers, directors, vice presidents, senior vice presidents and executive vice presidents) must receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. Arkansas Children’s leaders are currently over 90% vaccinated – all leaders must be fully vaccinated by September 30.

– all leaders must be fully vaccinated by September 30. Beginning August 16 , all new Arkansas Children’s employment OFFERS will require new employees to receive a first dose by their start date and a second dose within 30 days of employment.

ACH will continue to follow its policy and practice of accommodating religious and medical exemptions. All such exemption requests will be processed through Occupational Health.