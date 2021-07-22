Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Eating at the Tokyo Olympics: Athletes give look at strict protocol, food inside Olympic Village dining halls

By Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – The rules for dining in the Olympic Village might be stricter than those of the events. The International Olympic Committee’s official “playbook” for keeping athletes and officials safe at the Tokyo Summer Games includes a laundry list of do’s and don’ts for eating at the village’s main dining halls. Most of the precautions appears similar to those implemented in the U.S. near the height of the pandemic — seating capacities, the absence of physical menus, mandatory masks when not actively eating, etc. — but some go even further, according to the IOC’s guidelines.

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Shoji
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Olympic Village#Ioc#Australian#Covid#Tiktok#Tillykearns Olympic#Japanese#Thelibero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
EatThis

Olympians Reveal What the Food Is Like in Olympic Village

The Olympic Games usually bring to mind athletic physiques, healthy bodies, and strict nutritional guidelines for peak performance. But the amount of food the Olympic Village dining halls provide for their visiting athletes is absolutely mind-blowing. It's become the food court many of us can only construe in our dreams,...
FIFAPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: USWNT Legend Julie Foudy Has Bold Warning for Team’s Competitors, Critics

A former soccer player for the United States Women’s Team had some words for opposing competitors at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. For those who need some context, Julie Foudy is a retired American soccer player. She was a star midfielder on the United States Women’s national soccer team from 1988 to 2004. During her own time in the Olympics, she won two gold medals and was also a two0-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. S.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Athletes Show Off What Food at 2020 Tokyo Olympics is Like

“I’m So Hungry, I’m so, I’m so hungry.” A recent TikTok posted by the United States volleyball star, Kelsey Robinson made us all a little hungry. In the post, the United States Olympic star shares the many foods made available to the athletes at the Tokyo Olympics Village. The video is coupled with Karter Zaher’s hit TikTok song “I’m So Hungry.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy