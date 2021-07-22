Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana tribes sue over Indian Education for All compliance

By Nathalie Gomez
kxnet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana tribes and the parents of 18 students have filed a lawsuit alleging state education leaders are violating a constitutional requirement to teach about Native American heritage and culture. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Great Falls, seeks an order to require the Board of Public Education to create educational standards and to require the Superintendent of Public Instruction ensure schools meet those standards and accurately report how they are spending money allocated for the Indian Education for All program. The Legislature passed the Indian Education for All Act in 1999 and dedicated funding began in 2007.

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Education
Great Falls, MT
Education
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education For All#Indian Tribes#Ap#Native American#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

House Democrat accuses White House of ‘empathy deficit’ on evictions

New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones accused President Biden of having an "empathy deficit" Tuesday, rebuking the president’s questioning tone on extending a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that will temporarily ban evictions in high transmission areas – a move Biden...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...

Comments / 3

Community Policy