Montana tribes sue over Indian Education for All compliance

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana tribes and the parents of 18 students have filed a lawsuit alleging state education leaders are violating a constitutional requirement to teach about Native American heritage and culture. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Great Falls, seeks an order to require the Board of Public Education to create educational standards and to require the Superintendent of Public Instruction ensure schools meet those standards and accurately report how they are spending money allocated for the Indian Education for All program. The Legislature passed the Indian Education for All Act in 1999 and dedicated funding began in 2007.