Erin Sims, Alan Crockett, Among Area Recipients Of Western Governors University Grant Awards
GODFREY - Two area teachers, one from Godfrey and another from Edwardsville, will be the recipients of the Western Governors University Grant Awards. The K-12 teachers were among a dozen in Illinois that were selected by the online, nonprofit university to receive funding for their innovative classroom projects. Four K-12 teachers from the Metro East area have received grants totaling $1,830 through Western Governors University’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative. The grants will Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0