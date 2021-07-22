Cancel
Godfrey, IL

Erin Sims, Alan Crockett, Among Area Recipients Of Western Governors University Grant Awards

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 12 days ago
GODFREY - Two area teachers, one from Godfrey and another from Edwardsville, will be the recipients of the Western Governors University Grant Awards. The K-12 teachers were among a dozen in Illinois that were selected by the online, nonprofit university to receive funding for their innovative classroom projects. Four K-12 teachers from the Metro East area have received grants totaling $1,830 through Western Governors University's "Fund My Classroom" initiative. The grants will Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

