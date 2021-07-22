Live Nation bringing back $20 concert tickets this summer

Live Nation announces it is celebrating the Return to Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year.

As Live Nation venues across the U.S. begin to open, it says the time is here to get catch live music with friends, family and loved ones. For a limited time next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.

The special promotion marks the highly-anticipated return of live music in the U.S. as artists are ready to hit the stage and fans can’t wait to get out of the house and see their favorite acts live in person once again.

Participating artists include some of today’s biggest acts across genres including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, pop, rock and more.

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting July 28 at 9 a.m. PT here for a limited time while supplies last.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile starting July 27 at 9 a.m. PT.

Participating Las Vegas shows celebrating the Return to Live concerts include:

Aug. 7 – Iration (Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort)

Sept. 2 & 5 – Morrissey (The Colosseum at Caesars Palace)

Sept. 4 & 5 – OneRepublic (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino)

Sept. 11 – Pancho Barraza (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino)

Sept. 12 - Los Ángeles Azules (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino)

Sept. 14 – Christian Nodal (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino)

Sept. 18 – Bronco (Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort)

Sept. 18 – Pitbull (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino)

Oct. 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22 & 23 – Rod Stewart (The Colosseum at Caesars Palace)

Oct. 22, 23, 27, 29 & 30; Nov. 3 & 5 – Gwen Stefani (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino)

Nov. 27 – Anthony Rodia (The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)

Dec. 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 & 12; Feb. 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 23, 25 & 26 – Shania Twain (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino)

March 26 & 30; April 1, 3, 7, 9, 12, 14 & 16 – Scorpions (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino)

As artists and fans continue the return of concerts, The Clorox Company, a global leader in cleaning and disinfection, and Live Nation have announced their multi-year agreement making Clorox the official cleaning & disinfecting products partner of 90+ amphitheaters, clubs and theaters in the U.S.