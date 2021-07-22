Cancel
What is a COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' case?

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 12 days ago
A small number of COVID-19 “breakthrough” cases are expected after vaccination, and health officials say they’re not a cause for alarm.

A breakthrough case is when a vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus.

Studies show the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, but it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get sick. If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots should help reduce the severity of the illness.

Nearly all U.S. hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are now in people who weren’t vaccinated.

