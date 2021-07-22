Bonus Money Available During Indiana Sprint Week

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A number of bonus awards have been added to the upcoming 34th annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL series July 23-July 31. At the conclusion of the week, the driver who advances the most total positions from their starting spots in all prelim and feature events throughout the entirety of Indiana Sprint Week will receive $500 as the ProSource Passing Master. Provisional starters each night are ineligible to receive feature points toward the passing master total.