Florida’s Turnpike Remains Closed, Tractor Trailer Into Canal In Boynton Beach

Backup Spans Two Miles And Growing.

Courtesy Florida511, this is the scene near Boynton Beach Blvd., southbound on the Florida Turnpike. A tractor trailer overturned into a canal. The southbound lanes remain closed mid afternoon Thursday.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

UPDATE: 4:54 p.m. — Florida Highway Patrol now reports this is a fatal crash, with the driver of the tractor trailer being killed when the truck fell off the road and into a canal. Read the complete advisory, below.



UPDATE: 4:21 p.m. — The Florida Department of Transportation just officially alerted that the scene is clear — all lanes are operational.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. — No official word from FHP but live traffic cams from the Florida Department of Transportation indicate all lanes are now open.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Turnpike closure in Boynton Beach continues Thursday afternoon and is expected to last for several more hours.

A tractor trailer overturned, falling into a canal in the area of Boynton Beach Blvd.

Southbound lanes are closed. Northbound lanes appear to be moving but extremely slower due to gaper delays.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation are both advising motorists to seek alternate routes this afternoon if you were planning to use the Turnpike. Southbound lanes are being detoured to surface roads near the scene.

Florida511 is always the fastest way to receive realtime traffic. This is the official advisory:

”There is a crash on Florida’s Turnpike Southbound beyond mile post 84 beyond Boynton Beach Blvd. All lanes are closed. Traffic is being detoured at Mile Post 86 at Boynton Beach Blvd. Seek an alternate route. Motorists should expect a two mile delay.”

