Men's icon Roger Federer and women's star Naomi Osaka are among the entrants for the upcoming U.S. Open, the USTA announced Wednesday. Federer, from Switzerland, is ranked ninth in the world. He is missing the Olympics because of a knee injury but aims to be recovered when U.S. Open play begins late next month. Osaka, the defending U.S. champion from Japan, has been away from the WTA to deal with mental health issues.