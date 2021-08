HOOVER, Ala. • If Missouri is going to get where it wants to go in Year 2 of head coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s tenure, play up front is going to be the key. As a first-year SEC coach in 2020, Drinkwitz led the Tigers to a somewhat surprising 5-5 record. The former Appalachian State head coach will be the first to admit, however, that the offensive and defensive lines in the SEC are a little different than what he faced in the Sun Belt.