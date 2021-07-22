Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

Election 2021: What Greater Lansing Voters Need to Know About Tax Issues on The Aug. 3 Ballot

wkar.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreater Lansing voters are weighing in on a host of tax issues on the August 3 ballot. Here’s what you should know. In the Potterville district, voters will decide whether to let the school system borrow $28 million for renovations including energy efficiency improvements and the addition of early childhood classrooms at the elementary school. The district also wants to add an auxiliary gymnasium that will double as an auditorium at the middle and high school.

www.wkar.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Leslie, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Leslie, MI
Government
City
Potterville, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Lansing, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Rates#Tax Revenue#Greater Lansing#Leslie Public Schools#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after harassment probe

President Biden on Tuesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign after the state attorney general concluded the governor sexually harassed numerous state employees. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters. "I'm sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently, the attorney general...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

House Democrat accuses White House of ‘empathy deficit’ on evictions

New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones accused President Biden of having an "empathy deficit" Tuesday, rebuking the president’s questioning tone on extending a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that will temporarily ban evictions in high transmission areas – a move Biden...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...

Comments / 1

Community Policy