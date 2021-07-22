Election 2021: What Greater Lansing Voters Need to Know About Tax Issues on The Aug. 3 Ballot
Greater Lansing voters are weighing in on a host of tax issues on the August 3 ballot. Here’s what you should know. In the Potterville district, voters will decide whether to let the school system borrow $28 million for renovations including energy efficiency improvements and the addition of early childhood classrooms at the elementary school. The district also wants to add an auxiliary gymnasium that will double as an auditorium at the middle and high school.www.wkar.org
Comments / 1