The CCSNH board of trustees announced with some fanfare this week that they are not increasing tuition. They are to be commended for this announcement, but in context, some questions should be raised. New Hampshire’s in-state tuition is $7,250 a year, a bargain compared to UNH tuition at $18,879, but Maine’s community college tuition is $2,880 per year. Massachusetts’ tuition is $4,424 and Vermont’s is $6,654. New Hampshire students can attend college in Maine as out-of-staters and still save $1,500.