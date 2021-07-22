Cancel
Dallas, TX

CDC Says 'Superbug' Infection Spread from Patient to Patient in D.C., Dallas Outbreaks

By Maggie Gile
Newsweek
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the outbreak of a "superbug" infection in Washington, D.C. and the Dallas area that spread from patient to patient and is resistant to the three major classes of medications, the Associated Press reported. The CDC reported the outbreaks occurred in a D.C....

