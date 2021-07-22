Cancel
NFL puts forfeits in play for outbreaks among non-vaccinated players/staff

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL continues to create more and more incentives for players and staff to get vaccinated. In a memo distributed today by the league office, a copy of which PFT has obtained, the NFL has informed all teams that any regular-season cancellations arising in the 2021 season due to a COVID spike from a given team’s “non-vaccinated players/staff,” the club with the outbreak will forfeit the game and will be deemed to have played 16 games for purposes of draft order and waiver priority. For playoff seeding, the forfeit counts as a loss — and the opposing team will be credited with a win.

