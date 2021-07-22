Lucifer Season 6 First Look Revealed by Tom Ellis

Craig of the Creek is getting another Season according to a new announcement from Cartoon Network. After the multi-part war to end last season, the kids of the creek are looking for the heart of the forest. The Green Poncho is back to work alongside them as well. (Being that his main goal of protecting the section of the creek that Craig and his friends call home from King Xavier.) Fans of the show are elated to hear this news after things were left a bit murky at the end of last season. Series creators Matt Burnett and Ben Levin have done a wonderful job of crafting a series that feels fantastical but still has down-to-Earth constraints. They previously spoke to Comicbook.com about achieving that balance.