Lucifer Season 6 First Look Revealed by Tom Ellis
A Lucifer season 6 first look has been revealed by series star Tom Ellis, in a new social media post. Ellis shared a photo of himself in character as Lucifer Morningstar looking dapper as ever while posing himself on Back to the Future's signature car, the DMC DeLorean. So will Lucifer season 6 see the titular anti-hero taking a trip through time? With his new status as God, Lucifer can arguably travel to any time or place, DeLorean or not. Is this just some kind of god-level flex by Lucifer? This first bit of insight into Lucifer season 6 is inspiring so many new questions!comicbook.com
