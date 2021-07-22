Cancel
Facebook content moderators call for company to put an end to overly restrictive NDAs

By Zoe Schiffer
The Verge
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook content moderators in Europe and the US are calling on the company to put an end to overly restrictive nondisclosure agreements that discourage people from speaking out about working conditions. In a letter addressed to Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, and the CEOs of Covalen and Accenture, moderators say these NDAs aren’t limited to user data and help perpetuate a culture of “excessive secrecy.”

Mark Zuckerberg
Sheryl Sandberg
The Press

The US Sun

