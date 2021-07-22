Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Beaufort The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 206 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilton Head Island, Forest Beach, Folly Field, Hilton Head Airport, Shelter Cove, Wilton Graves Bridge, Caril Bowers Bridge, Lawton, Calibogue Cay, Sea Pines and Harbortown. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.